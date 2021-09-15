Watch
Tucson Fire Department awarded more than $5 million in federal grants

Megan Meier
With Prop 101 funding that passed in 2017, the department purchased a new truck.
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 2:47 PM, Sep 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an effort to provide better care to the community, The Tucson Fire Department received more than $5 million in federal grants, officials said.

According to the fire department, the grants provide faster turnaround times for crews following fires, train more fire fighters and have more paramedics in the area.

One of the grants will allow the Tucson Fire Department to hire 13 more firefighters, bringing the number of active firefighters to 645. This three year grant, called Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant, is part of a plan to increase the number of firefighters serving the city.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant will allow for new breathing equipment and more education for first responders.

