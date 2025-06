Tucson Fire crews spent part of their afternoon rescuing a driver whose vehicle flipped upside down into the Pantano Wash, Tuesday.

Crews were called to the crash at South Pantano Parkway, north of Golf Links Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

TFD said in a social media post that the driver was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries because the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver was carried out of the wash in a "hot seat" connected to a crane.