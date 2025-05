Tucson Fire crews fought a half-acre brush fire burning under transmission lines in the Santa Cruz riverbed Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at 10:51 a.m., west of I-19 and south of Valencia, according to a social post from TFD.

The riverbed is full of dry, waist-high grass in the area, the post said. A 4-wheel drive vehicle equipped with 250 gallons of water and wildland tools was utilized.

The fire was declared under control by 11:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.