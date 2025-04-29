Watch Now
Tucson Fire crews battle Tuesday morning blaze on Eastside

Tucson Fire Department
Two residents are displaced and several cats are dead following a Tuesday morning fire on Tucson's east side.

Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 9600 block of East 32nd Street, near Harrison and Golf Links, at 6:45 a.m., according to a social media post from Tucson Fire.

They arrived to the entryway and carport of the single-story home fully engulfed.

Crews managed to knock down the flames, but not before the fire spread into the home.

The fire was under control by 7:13 a.m.

The home was evacuated, but several cats did not make it out.

The case of the fire is under investigation.

