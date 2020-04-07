Tucson Fire crews battle structure, power pole fire

Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a mutual aid fire in south Tucson Monday.

Crews were called out to the area of 100 block of West 27th Street for reports of smoke and flames coming from a structures.

Upon arrival crews confirmed a fire involving two sheds, where the fire began to spread into another building as well as power pole, according to TFD.

The fire was contained to both structures and the power pole.

Tucson Electric Fire was called out to secure the power on the involved pole.

The fire was contained in about ten minutes after arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was displaced from this fire.

There were no injuries reported.