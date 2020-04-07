Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire crews battle structure, power pole fire

Posted: 9:43 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 00:43:29-04
items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department
Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a mutual aid fire in south Tucson Monday.
thumbnail_8087815898973641645.jpg
thumbnail_8095726049662818419.jpg
thumbnail_-7779910307915507284.jpg
thumbnail_17116311984663668.jpg

Tucson Fire Department firefighters responded to a mutual aid fire in south Tucson Monday.

Crews were called out to the area of 100 block of West 27th Street for reports of smoke and flames coming from a structures.

Upon arrival crews confirmed a fire involving two sheds, where the fire began to spread into another building as well as power pole, according to TFD.

The fire was contained to both structures and the power pole.

Tucson Electric Fire was called out to secure the power on the involved pole.

The fire was contained in about ten minutes after arrival.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was displaced from this fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.