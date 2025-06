Two mobile homes went up in flames on Tucson's south side overnight.

Tucson Fire crews responded to calls of a fire in the area of South Park Avenue and East Mossman Road at just after midnight.

They arrived to find the mobile homes fully engulfed. In total, three mobile homes and two vehicles were involved, the post said.

Two people were transported to the hospital and eight people were displaced.

The fire was declared under control by 1 a.m. Its cause is still under investigation.