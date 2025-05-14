Tucson Fire crews battle blaze at home on Eastside

Tucson Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on the city's east side Wednesday morning.

According to TFD, crews were dispatched to a house at 9:12 a.m. in the 6000 block of East 21st Street, between South Craycroft and South Wilmot.

When TFD arrived, they found a house and carport engulfed in flames. One crew fought the fire from inside the home. Another fought the fire in the carport.

Heavy smoke made fighting the fire challenging, TFD said. The heat was so intense, it broke windows in the neighboring home.

The fire was under control at 9:37 a.m. There were no injuries. One person and a pet have been displaced.

The investigation is ongoing.

