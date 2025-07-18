Tucson Fire crews battle apartment fire in Midtown

Tucson Fire battled a blaze at an apartment complex near East Sixth Street and North Country Club Road Friday morning.

Crews responded to the call of a fire at 7:45 a.m., according to a post on TFD's Facebook page. The first engine on the scene noted smoke coming from a small, two-story complex.

The fire victim was located in the home and transported to a local hospital.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to other units. The fire was under control by 8:03 a.m.

Seven people are displaced, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.