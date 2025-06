Tucson Fire crews battled an apartment fire in the 2300 block of North Ralph Avenue, near East Grant Road and North Swan Road, Monday afternoon.

TFD was dispatched to the fire at 12:48 p.m., according to a social media post. Engine 7 arrived six minutes later and reported smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

The fire was under control at 1:01 p.m.

Several animals in the home were able to get out safely, the post said. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.