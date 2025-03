A fire at a single-story home displaced six residents overnight.

According to a social media post from Tucson Fire, crews responded to reports of a blaze at a home in the 5500 block of East Kelso Street at just after midnight.

The fire was found in the attic. Crews helped evacuate residents who were in the home. They also rescued the dog and gave it oxygen, the post said.

The fire was under control by 12:51 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.