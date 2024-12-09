Tucson Fire battles fire at manufactured home on Northside

Tucson Fire battled a blaze at a manufactured home in the 100 block of East Placita Estrella early Monday morning.

The call came in at 3:51 a.m. and crews showed up at just before 4 a.m., according to a TFD social media post.

The fire had started in the shed and spread to the attic of the home, which was unoccupied. It was under control by 5:15 a.m., the post said.

Tucson Fire had responded to a fire at the same address on Sunday night around 10 p.m. The fire had rekindled due to inaccessible hot spots, the post said.

An investigation as to what caused the fire is ongoing.