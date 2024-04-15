Tucson Fire battles blaze in apartment complex on Eastside

Twenty-four firefighters battled a blaze in one of the units at the Harrison Park Apartments Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to the apartments at 350 N. Harrison Road, north of East Broadway.

Crews arrived to find fire "pouring out the front door of one unit," according to a post on TFD's X feed.

Firefighters evacuated residents in adjacent units. The fire was put out within 12 minutes with no reported injuries to TFD personnel, the post said. The apartment was reported vacant and no other occupants were displaced.

The investigation is ongoing.