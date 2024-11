Fire swept through a vacant home on Tucson's north side Tuesday.

Tucson Fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 200 block of West Ventura Street, near East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue, at just before 4:30 p.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

The fire started along the fence, then extended to the roof of the home, the post said.

It was under control by 4:36 p.m.

No injuries were reported. No one was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.