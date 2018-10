TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Parks and Recreation announced the closure of fields Monday due to weather conditions.

The following fields are affected as of 2:47 p.m.: Freedom, Golf Links Softball, Silverlake Little League Fields, Purle Heart, Michael Perry, Gollob, Dullen, Udall.

Update 10/15 as of 2:47pm: The following fields are closed due to field conditions from the rain: Freedom, Golf Links softball, Silverlake little league fields, Purle Heart, Michael Perry, Gollob, Dullen, and Udall. — Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) October 15, 2018

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.