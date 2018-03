TUCSON, Ariz. - This is the 10th year for the Tucson Festival of Books, and thousands are expected to flock to the University of Arizona mall for the nearly 1,500 panels, children's activities, and demonstrations.

This is the third largest book festival in the country. Speakers include Astronaut Scott Kelly and Actress Jenna Fischer from The Office.

See the full list of speakers HERE.

The Pima County Library has been a staple at the Festival of Books since its very first year. This year, the Library is hosting a bookmobile, a teen loungue, book giveaways, and 15 different panels.

The panels focus on celebrating the diversity and culture of Tucson, specifically highlighting Latino and African American authors. Get more information on the Nuestras Raices events HERE.

The festival is Saturday March 10th and Sunday March 11th from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.