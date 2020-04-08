Tucson Father, Daughter dance duo offers free online fitness class for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local gym is offering a free family-friendly fitness class for everyone to have a dance party in their living rooms.

Every Saturday at 11 a.m. Templo Fitness is offering aFacebook live stream of a dance class taught by 10-year-old Bella Luna and her father Charles.

They're part of True movement AZ.

"We do classes here at Templo Fitness and once we couldn’t come here anymore, at least with the group, and all the stuff was happening at least with the virus and stuff. I asked Bella if she wanted to do online classes and she said yes," Charles Luna said.

One of the Co-owners of Templo Fitness Martin Encinas said the idea was a no brainer.

"We offer different programs for most of our members and our families," Encinas said. "One thing we didn’t have what Charles brings and that is something for the kids."

They encourage everyone to hop online and join them.

"We’re healthy, and we’re blessed for that," Charles Luna said. "We pray for others that are struggling right now, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel and so god has gifted us with this opportunity and to dance and help others so this was definitely a blessing for us to have this opportunity."

To catch up on the dances, the last two classes can be found here: