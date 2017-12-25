Tucson family welcomes new baby on Christmas Day

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One Tucson family is celebrating the arrival of a very precious gift for Christmas this year. Corey and April Fitch welcomed their new daughter, Piper, just after 1:00 a.m. Christmas Day.

The Fitches are one of many couples at Tucson Medical Center who welcomed new additions to their families over the holiday weekend.

April says she wasn't expecting a Christmas baby, "She had three more weeks to go. So it was definitely unexpected. My husband and I didn't get anything for each other so this is what we got each other."

The Fitches have 4 other children and say they're expected to introduce Piper to her other brothers and sisters.