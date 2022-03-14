Tucson family teaching salsa dance and Latin culture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's one foot in front of the other.

Gerardo Armendariz, his wife Lupita, and their two kids, are sharing their passion for salsa dance with the community.

"We think it's a way to make your heart happy and to connect with music and Latin culture," said Armendariz.

For 16 years, Armendariz has taught salsa classes to people of all ages and skill levels. His website, TucsonSalsa.com, promotes the work of various local Latin artists.

"Salsa has a place in my heart. When I come here, it's like we're one great big family," said student, Gia Kaso.

It's not just the steps they focus on. The classes aim to teach more people about Latin culture.

"We're so lucky, here in Tucson, that we have so much culture. Both with dancing and live music," said Armendariz.

For many, dance is a way to de-stress.

"I enjoy the connection with the group, being able to talk with people and have a relaxing time," said student, Kyle Arthur.

The Armendariz family wants to continue igniting people's love for dance, while furthering their own.

"We for sure think we are going to end up having cane and dancing with a cane. It's something that is going to be ingrained in us for the rest of our lives," said Armendariz.

"Tucson's Sunday Salsa Socials" take place every 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month at Dream Dance.

