Tucson family still wanting answers after son killed in hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search continues for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened 6 months ago. With no new leads, the Tucson family is hoping the public can help them get justice for their son.

Back in April, 19-year-old Armando Raul Rodriguez was walking along West Ironwood Hill Drive and North Greasewood around midnight. Police say someone hit him and drove off.

"White Ford pickup truck was coming down pretty fast," Debra Betancourt, Armando's grandmother said. "He kind of swerved and when he swerved, he took my grandson with him, he hit him. He drugged him and left him to die."

The suspect is believed to be driving a white 2013-2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck and would have had front-end damage.

"It has really affected our family," Betancourt said. "My grandson was such an amazing young man."

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was so young and I feel that they really cheated him out of his life," Betancourt said. "He didn't even have a family yet. He was only 19-years-old. My daughter's serving in the Army. She's in Europe. She's so devastated. She was so used to him calling her all the time."

Now a growing memorial stands as a reminder of a life taken too soon.

"We just wish that somebody would let us know if they have any information in regards to my friend's son's hit and run," Betancourt said.

If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call the police or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.