Tucson family raising money for wheelchair accessible van, how you can help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson family is trying to raise money for a new wheelchair-accessible van.

Anthony Planck, 23, has been living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for most of his life.

His family had a van, but it needed a new engine and transmission, which was more money than the vehicle was worth.

A foundation called the "Jett Foundation" has stepped in to help.

The organization helps pay for costs associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and it will also match every donation that Anthony's family receives.

"Oh my God it'll be so amazing to just to be out in and like this is all possible from the Jett Foundation, from our friends, from our family, our community, everybody just helping us out so we can get out and have a good quality of life and not just sit here. he doesn't want to just sit at home," said Anthony's mother to KGUN 9.

Anthony says he looks forward to visiting his cousins, going bowling, and seeing movies.

The family hopes to raise $25,000. Right now, the total amount raised is at $16,000.

If you would like to help donate to this Tucson family, click here.