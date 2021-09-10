Tucson family asking for help in finding driver who killed their son on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson family is asking for help to find the hit and run driver who killed their son on I-10 last month.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 21-year-old Frederick Alexander Hayes was changing a tire on the vehicle of a stranded driver when he was hit.

Hayes' father, Frederick Hayes Sr. says his son was a big believer in helping people. He also had a love for cars and became a mechanic.

"Loved by his family and his friends. (pauses and exhales)...It really touches my heart that there were so many people that loved my son...more than I could've imagined. And we all want justice for Fred. So please, anything you can, you can help us with...his family and friends would appreciate it," he said.

The incident happened on Aug. 21 on Marsh Station Rd.

The stranded motorist who witnessed the incident described the suspect's vehicle as a white semi-truck with an enclosed box trailer.

If you have any information, call 602-223-2212.