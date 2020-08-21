Tucson families reunite via 'Hug Tunnel' after months of no contact

TUCSON, Ariz. — A heartwarming family reunion happened at a Tucson assisted living home Thursday.

St. Luke's Home closed back in March to visitors and volunteers back in March.

Today, for the first time, family members were able to reunite through a "Hug Tunnel."

One daughter says the last time she hugged her mom was back in April.

"It brings back childhood memories to you, you know, like you hug before you go to bed at night and it's just comforting... And that.. you can't do it anymore except this- this is going to make so many people happy," the daughter said.

The tunnel is made up of large plastic sheets with arm holes in it.