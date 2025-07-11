Tucson faces flood flashes, Pima County urges residents to get flood insurance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As monsoon storms are making their way through Southern Arizona, the risk of flash flooding in Tucson and surrounding areas becomes very real. That’s why Pima County wants residents to be prepared.

The Pima County Regional Flood Control District is urging homeowners, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to consider purchasing flood insurance. It's an important reminder that flood insurance is not included in standard homeowners insurance policies and must be purchased separately.

KGUN 9 Flood area

Even though Southern Arizona is known for its dry, desert climate, many parts of the region are still vulnerable to flooding. Areas designated as floodplains face an increased risk and could be hit hard during heavy rains.

According to Camille Hall, Community Engagement Manager for the Pima County Regional Flood Control District, one of the first steps residents should take is identifying which jurisdiction their property falls under.

She explains that if your home is in unincorporated Pima County, they can actually conduct a hazard assessment of your property.

Flood insurance doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Hall says partial coverage options are available, and residents should speak with their insurance providers to explore costs and options that best fit their needs.

One of the key ways the Flood Control District gathers information is by deploying hydrologists to perform what’s known as flood forensics. These specialists are sent into areas impacted by flooding to gather critical data.

KGUN 9 Complex flooded parking lot

“They’re out there monitoring the flood—seeing where the water is coming from, how much there is, the way it’s flowing, capturing information on homes that may have been impacted,” Hall said. "Just so we have a record, and it helps us better predict what may be happening in the future.”

This information not only informs flood maps and emergency response plans but also helps shape long-term strategies for flood prevention and mitigation.

One way they’re trying to mitigate floods is by creating stormwater parks. They collaborate with other community resources, and Hall says the parks are designed to pull water off the streets.

"It collects into a series of basins which helps slow down the flow of water, sink into the ground, waters native plants, they also double as community amenities so a lot of these storm water parks have walking paths, benches, additional shade cover,” she said.

If you’re unsure whether your property is in a floodplain, there’s an easy way to check. Visit the Pima County Flood Map website, enter your address number, select your address, and a map will be generated within minutes.