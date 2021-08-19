Tucson extends 'Streateries' program

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson’s "Streateries" program is now an extended option for restaurant and bar owners.

“We created this Streatery concept, that other cities throughout the United States were using, and it has proven to be such a success,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The temporary expansion of the restaurant seating program has been extended 18 months. The program allows local restaurants to expand seating into outdoor spaces on private property.

“Last year we realized that we had to be innovative and flexible to help our restaurants and businesses in the city be able to thrive in the age of COVID-19,” said Romero.

The program first came about in the midst of the pandemic, while indoor dining was still restricted, allowing local restaurants and bars to have seating in public parking and rights-of-way. Mayor Romero says that opened new avenues for owners who were struggling during that time.

“When the concept of the Streateries was written into the proclamation, the idea was to give a lifeline to our restaurants and bars because of COVID-19 and because of public health guidelines,” said Romero.

The addition of outdoor dining spaces has also added an even livelier look to the city of Tucson.

“The extra icing on the cake with this is that the Streateries do look beautiful they do look beautiful and they add a component beautification to the street,” said Romero.

To date, there have been more than 40 expansions with more applications continuing to get processed.

