Tucson Electric Power to host neighbor-to-neighbor events

Tucson Electric Power has announced that it will be holding several neighbor-to-neighbor events.
According to TEP, the program has so far helped customers secure "more than $860,000 in bill assistance and energy-saving support, bringing resources directly into neighborhoods across southern Arizona."
Several more events are scheduled to take place in October for customers to equest help, explore programs, or connect with community partners.
See the list of events below:
- October 23, 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Unleashed Christian Church
- October 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
- October 24, 6 p.m.: Movies in the Park at Gunny Barreras Memorial Park
- October 30, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona