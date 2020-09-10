Menu

Tucson e-scooter pilot program extended another 6 months

Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's e-scooter program has been extended another six months.

The decision came at Wednesday evening's city council meeting. The council and mayor passed the extension in its consent agenda on a 6-0 vote.

The program began one year ago as a six-month pilot program but was subsequently extended another six months in March 2020.

Tucson's e-scooter program is a contract with the companies Bird and Razor that allows each company up to 750 scooters on Tucson's streets.

