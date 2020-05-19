Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Dragway hosts graduation parade

items.[0].videoTitle
Tucson Dragway usually hosts high speed races, but Monday three local high schools honored their seniors in a graduation parade.
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 01:50:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Dragway usually hosts high speed races, but Monday three local high schools honored their seniors in a graduation parade.

Parents and grads decorated cars with balloons and signs and drove down the dragway to celebrate.

Graduates wore their caps and gowns just like a traditional graduation.

Tonight's parade featured grads from Empire High School, Vail Academy and High School and Vail Innovation Center.

The community will hold another parade Tuesday for Andrada and Pantano grads.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.