Tucson Dragway hosts graduation parade

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Dragway usually hosts high speed races, but Monday three local high schools honored their seniors in a graduation parade.

Parents and grads decorated cars with balloons and signs and drove down the dragway to celebrate.

Graduates wore their caps and gowns just like a traditional graduation.

Tonight's parade featured grads from Empire High School, Vail Academy and High School and Vail Innovation Center.

The community will hold another parade Tuesday for Andrada and Pantano grads.