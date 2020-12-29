Tucson DOT crews spray bridges ahead of overnight freezing temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With freezing temperatures expected overnight Tuesday in Tucson, city crews are taking action.

The Tucson Department of Transportation will spray bridges in the city Tuesday to prevent ice from forming. TDOT is asking drivers to be cautious of the crews working in the city.

After some rain overnight with scattered showers expected throughout the day, an incoming cold front will drop temperatures to right around freezing, or just below, KGUN 9 Meteorologist April Madison says.