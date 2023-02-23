Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Tucson dog lands in Guinness Book of World Records

Dog paw File stock image
Storyblocks
Dog paw File stock image
Posted at 4:16 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 18:16:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pet from Tucson is now a Guinness World Record holder for "longest tongue on a living dog."

Bisbee the English Setter has a tongue measuring 3.74 inches (9.49 cm), which GWR says is longer than a popsicle stick.

The measurement started from the tip of the snout to the end of the tongue 'as far as comfortably possible,' writes GWR.

“When we saw him, we fell in love with him,” said Jay Johnson, Bisbee's owner.

Bisbee's owners immediately noticed their dog having an abnormally long tongue and was able to measure it during one visit to the vet.

The previous record holder for longest tongue on a living dog was Mochi, a St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, measuring 7.31 inches (18.58 cm).

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE