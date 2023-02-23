Tucson dog lands in Guinness Book of World Records

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pet from Tucson is now a Guinness World Record holder for "longest tongue on a living dog."

Bisbee the English Setter has a tongue measuring 3.74 inches (9.49 cm), which GWR says is longer than a popsicle stick.

The measurement started from the tip of the snout to the end of the tongue 'as far as comfortably possible,' writes GWR.

“When we saw him, we fell in love with him,” said Jay Johnson, Bisbee's owner.

Bisbee's owners immediately noticed their dog having an abnormally long tongue and was able to measure it during one visit to the vet.

The previous record holder for longest tongue on a living dog was Mochi, a St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, measuring 7.31 inches (18.58 cm).

