Tucson dog climbs to national stardom on Good Morning America

Matt Sterner
8:00 AM, Feb 1, 2018
4 mins ago

In an unusual sight, a dog decided to climb a ladder.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson dog is getting quite a bit of attention, and it's all because of his climbing abilities.     

This video of Jaymz Dean was posted to Facebook, and since then it's been featured on Good Morning America with their meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Jaymz Dean also has an Instagram account. Here's another look at the talented pup.

The pup's owner, Melinda Zucker, says the only downside to all of the climbing is that he always goes up "empty pawed."

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top