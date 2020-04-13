Tucson DJ plans to host 'virtual prom'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Ramon Ruiz goes by the stage name of 'DJ Chito.'

He said he's been spinning for almost 15 years.

A father of three he appreciates the moments that social distancing has taken from teenagers this year.

"They work 12 years of school sacrificing for themselves, also from their parents to get to this point, which is a big accomplishment for a lot of kids, a lot of families," Ruiz said.

"For them to be cut short of just the experience of going to prom, graduation end of school year sports, some of these kids are real heart broken."

Rather than lament the moment lost for seniors across Tucson, DJ Chito will be spinning for them a what he calls a 'virtual prom.'

"I'm having people send pictures of seniors and their accomplishments and what schools they're going to and what school they're representing and I'm going to be play a slide show."

DJ Chito said it's his way of giving them some semblance of the experience of a senior prom.

"A lot of these kids, this is it for them. some kids might go to college, some kids are going to start working. this is kind of a crucial moment for them to have, to enjoy time as a young adult, as a young teenager."

Time that's been taken from them because of a global health crisis, but a chance to put a digital spin on the last dance in high school.

"It's going to be at their house, in their backyard, or whatsoever but as long as they have the opportunity to say 'I did have my prom. it wasn't what I thought it was going to be but, hey we had a prom,' you know."

You can send your senior photos to DJ Chito at djchito520@gmail.com