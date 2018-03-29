Tucson developed app shops for your groceries based on your health conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. - A local Tucson company is developing an app to help you grocery shop in a healthier way. ScriptSave developed an app and web version of a service called "Personal Wellness" that gives you grocery purchase recommendations based on what health conditions you have.

They'll partner with grocery stores, and you'll visit the store's website after you fill out your health profile on "Personal Wellness," and it will recommend products. When you buy the products recommended from the app in store, you qualify for rewards like gift cards and free fitness products.

"Personal Wellness" will be completely free to use and will also pair with the prescriptions and non-prescription drugs people take.

The app will be available after pilot tests by the end of this year or early next year.