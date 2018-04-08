Tucson designated "City of Gastronomy"

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Presidio District in Downtown Tucson is hosting a new food tour that celebrates Tucson's "City of Gastronomy" designation.

The tour takes attendees to four different locations downtown and focuses on the city's history and local ambiance.

Executive Vice President of Visit Tucson says Tucson received this designation because of its rich food culture.

Tucson was honored with this UNESCO designation because of the longevity of our relationship with local ingredients. But receiving it was just the first step. As an official UNESCO Creative City it is important for us to share and teach about our rich food culture and use it to attract business to our community, he said.

Food enthusiasts have two more opportunities to attend The Presidio District Experience: A Progressive Food Heritage and History Tour on April 15th and 29th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit tucsonpresidio.com