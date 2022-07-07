Tucson dealership sees increased demand for electric vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At Larry H. Miller Volkswagen in Tucson, electric vehicles are flying off the lot.

"If we had 100. We'd sell 100," said Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Tucson General Sales Manager, Chris Willhoit.

The dealership has sold 21 electric vehicles since January. 13 of those vehicles were sold in just the last month.

"The demand is so high with the crazy fuel prices and such. To not have to worry about that is kind of a nice thing," said Willhoit.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona is $5.13. That's a $2 increase from this time last year.

"It's super high. I have a Costco membership, so I use Costco and it's around $4.90," said driver, Daniel Joseph.

Volkswagen's new all electric SUV is priced higher than an average fuel run vehicle.

"Yes it obviously does cost more, but when you look at the big picture you're saving still. You're getting a lot more for your money with electric because you're not spending any money on fuel," said Willhoit.

Which is enough to convince many to make the switch.

"Yes definitely. My next is going to be electric," said Joseph.

