Tucson dad rings in Father's Day with a new addition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What better way to ring in Father’s Day than to welcome a baby?

Inside of the Tucson Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery Unit, you’ll meet parents welcoming their newest additions.

“It’s really amazing to be able to hold my baby, especially for Father's Day,” said Fredrick Impraim.

Impraim watched his wife welcome his first son this Father’s Day.

“Before my wife actually went for the ultrasound to find out the gender, I had already bought her male clothes. She was like, 'but we don't even know.'” he recalled.

Impraim said he was telling the future. Baby Ebenezer was born weighing more than eight pounds with a full head of hair.

Impraim, now a father of three, said this pregnancy was very challenging because the pandemic stopped him from being by his wife’s side.

“From the time that she conceived to now, I could not go to any appointment. Everything had to be done either via phone call or whatnot, but it's been really really tough. Even up till now. Usually, we'll have like a village in here will have almost 20 people in here,” he said.

He was also away working in Africa with his non-profit to ensure others have clean drinking water.

“I had to go back twice, so she was doing all this time though, you know, I left for the first time was about two weeks. One month actually. And the second time was about two weeks. And, through, through that. She was very understanding about it," he said.

Despite those obstacles, he said seeing the baby’s face now makes it all worth it.

“I just want to basically recognize. Mom, you know, she's been amazing," said Impraim. "It’s the best gift I could ever ask my wife to buy me anything. This is my baby now. I would be very grateful. I'm 100% excited for it.”