Tucson cyclist recovering after being shot along Catalina Highway

CATALINA HIGHWAY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson cyclist is recovering after being shot along the Catalina Highway.

Officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to TMC this morning for a report of a shooting.

According to the cyclist, he was riding along Catalina Highway when he says three men driving by in a car shot him in the leg.

The cyclist was unable to get a description of any of the suspects or the car and didn’t call 9-1-1.

He instead checked himself into the ER.

Deputies believe it was a pellet gun or something similar because the wound was not severe.

The area was checked by deputies, and they found blood drops, but no shell casings.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for the latest on this developing story.