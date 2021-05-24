Tucson couple looks back on 70 years together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 70-years-ago today in Armory Park a man proposed to the love of his life.

Carl Haupt and his wife Sarah returned to the bench where their life together began.

The navy veteran told us his secret to being married for seven decades.

Carl F. Haupt said "It's very simple. You never stop courting your wife. You buy her candy before marriage, valentine's day, Christmas presents, surprise presents. You just keep courting her. You never stop. And we never go anywhere unless we hold hands. All the time. We sit at home watching television and still hold hands. I just love this girl. I like to be with her. And I just don't ever want to be separated from her."

The couple has five children, 11 grandchildren, and 30 to 40 great and great-great grandchildren.