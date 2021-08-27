Tucson couple helps families evacuate Afghanistan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Felisa Hervey lives in Tucson but spent much of her life in Afghanistan. She worked with the Unites States Air Force and was deployed three times to Afghanistan.

During this time, she got to know many locals. Now she is working to help them evacuate.

"Felisa is in touch with a group of military and ex-military and they have developed basically a protocol to get people into the state department system," Nick Van Kleek, Felisa's husband said. "We are gathering the data that they need which often involves direct contact with the locals,"

Hervey suffered a stroke in 2015 which makes speaking difficult for her. However, she did say she is doing what she can to support her friends in Afghanistan.

"Once again, they mourn and once again, I mourn with them. Now trying to help," Hervey said.

One of the organizations they are working with is the Tucson Refugee Ministry. If you are looking to help, you can learn more about their organization here.

