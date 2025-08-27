Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson cooling centers extended through September amid rising temperatures

Kenny Darr
TUCSON, AZ — After a brief break from the extreme heat, temperatures in Tucson are expected to rise again this weekend.

In response, the City of Tucson announced it will keep its cooling centers open for an additional month, through the end of September.

The centers will operate daily from noon to 4 p.m. and provide a safe, air-conditioned space for residents to escape the heat. They are located at:

  • Donna R. Liggins Center – 2160 N. 6th Ave.
  • El Pueblo Center – 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Fred Archer Center – 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
  • Freedom Center – 5000 E. 29th St.
  • Morris K. Udall Center – 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Randolph Center – 200 S. Alvernon Way

All cooling centers are situated along Sun Tran bus routes to ensure accessibility for those relying on public transportation.

In addition to city-run centers, Pima County provides a list of other cooling locations and resources for water and supplies.

