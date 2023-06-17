Tucson Comic-Con to Celebrate 14th Anniversary with Star-Studded Guest List

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Tucson Comic-Con, the largest pop culture convention in Southern Arizona, is gearing up for its 14th anniversary celebration. The event will take place on Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, 2023, at the Tucson Convention Center.

This year's convention will feature a star-studded guest list, including:



Joe Jusko, renowned comic book artist

Honkey Tonk Man, WWE Hall of Famer

Luke Gygax, game designer and entrepreneur

In addition to these celebrity guests, Tucson Comic-Con will also feature a variety of panels, workshops, and events, including:

A costume contest

A comic book artists' alley

A dealer's room

A video game tournament

A cosplay masquerade

A celebrity autograph session

Tucson Comic-Con is also committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. The convention will feature an Inclusive Quiet Zone, a space for people of all backgrounds to relax and meet up.

Tucson Comic-Con is not just about celebrating pop culture. It's also about creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all attendees. That's why the convention has earned the unofficial title of "Friendliest Con in the West."

The convention also offers a variety of accessibility services, including wheelchair ramps, ASL interpreters, and large-print programs.

In addition to its commitment to inclusivity, Tucson Comic-Con is also dedicated to giving back to the community. The convention donates a portion of its proceeds to local charities. Tucson Comic-Con also participates in a variety of community events, such as the Tucson Winter Festival of Lights Parade and the Tucson Festival of Books.

Tickets for Tucson Comic-Con 2023 are on sale now. Single-day tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children. Three-day passes are also available for $95 for adults and $75 for children.

For more information about Tucson Comic-Con 2023, please visit the website at www.tucsoncomic-con.com.