Tucson college student created viral Star Wars video

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - A 19-year-old college student created a viral video based on popular Star Wars themes.

Dani Ochoa says she was taking a math quiz and while writing in her notebook with a pencil, she heard a tune she couldn't get out of her head.

"And once I heard it, you can't un-hear it right? So I had to do the rest of it."

Ochoa's first video is based off the Cantina theme from Star Wars. After sharing it with her friends she decided to upload the video to Youtube, where it continued to grow and get millions of views.

After seeing how popular the first video was she decided to make another one based off the Imperial March theme from Star Wars.

Ochoa is currently a studying at Pima Community College and has planned to attend the UA and study Optical Engineering.

At the same time, she says she is thinking about making more videos and switching up the themes.