TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Mental Health Coalition is helping to feed Tucson's homeless population this week.

On Dec. 22, the coalition is providing free lunch for anyone in need. Lunch will be provided by Ken's Hardwood Barbeque.

"To honor the spirit of giving during the holidays the Tucson Mental Health Coalition would like to give back to the community," the organization said about the event.

The free meals will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Santa Rita Park (402 E. 22nd St).