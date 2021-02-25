Tucson City Council votes to allocate $1 million to early childhood education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council voted to allocate $1 million to early childhood education on Thursday.

The city will be looking to partner with Pima County who voted to allocate $10 million of the next fiscal year's budget to the endeavor.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said this decision is to help those who rely on childcare to work.

"During the pandemic we have seen how absolutely how clear childcare has diminished significantly, at a point where there is absolute concern about the infrastructure regarding childcare and preschool for children," Mayor Romero said.

One of the places impacted by the pandemic is Storybook Cottage Daycare and Preschool.

"We've had many parents that could not pay anymore because they lost their jobs," Bernice Frank, the co-owner of the center said.

She hopes the money the city is contributing will help bring more families in.

"That will help a great deal," Frank said. "Not just us but other daycares."

Those eligible are children from families whose income is under 200-percent of the federal poverty level.

If the funds are approved in the Pima County's budget, the county and the city would combine to have $11 million for families in need.

"I think it's a good start," Mayor Romero said. "It really is about providing working families a way to continue."