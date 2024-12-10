Tucson City Council tackles water rate changes, vice mayor election in December 10th meeting

Tucson's City Council has a lot to discuss at tonight's meeting. That includes adjusting the rates and fees you pay for your water bill.

A proposal on the agenda tonight wants to increase the water supply fee from $1 per 100-cubic-feet of water to $1.25. This money covers the city's cost to buy water from the Central Arizona Project. City leaders who back this idea say a 25-cent increase now and another in 2027 will help them keep pace with the rising price of cap water.

The council is also set to pick a new vice mayor.

A member is voted in every December and they serve one year in this role.

Two leaders have put their names in the hat this year: Lane Santa Cruz from Ward 1 and Nikki Lee from Ward 4.

The council is also taking up the proposal to rename the 6th Avenue underpass after the late Donovan Durband.

Durband was a longtime city employee who died suddenly last year. He helped revitalize the downtown area, bringing in modern street cars and renovating the Fox and Rialto Theaters.

His widow, Erin Durband, first proposed the memorial idea. If the council approves it the underpass will be repainted to depict the downtown Tucson postcards Durband collected and include a memorial plaque to honor his life.

