Tucson city council pushes back on state gun law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 6, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill that allows gun laws in Arizona to preempt federal gun laws.

Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik said the move comes ahead of potential changes at the federal level.

"The Biden Administration is considering a series of new gun control laws on ghost guns, on expanding background checks, expanding red flag laws, providing resources related to firearms trafficking and a bunch more," Kozachik said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero opposed the new law.

"This legislation is irresponsible, its unconstitutional, and its unnecessary," Romero said.

In response, the Tucson city council unanimously decided to adopt a resolution that would change the laws within the city to follow federal gun laws.

"Federal gun laws will apply regardless of what the state says," Kozachik said.

The resolution will be ready for the next city council meeting on June 22.