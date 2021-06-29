Tucson City Council prepared for a legal battle over gun laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council passed a resolution that keeps gun laws in the city the same as gun laws federally. This comes after Governor Ducey signed a bill that said that gun laws in Arizona would preempt federal law.

"For the state legislature and the governor to simply say we are not going to abide by federal gun laws does not make this a safer community," Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik said.

Kozachik says that the city is ready for a legal battle.

If the state wants to sue us, then meet us on the courthouse steps," Kozachik said. "These nullification laws are just unconstitutional, and we are willing to go and demonstrate that at whatever level we need to."

The resolution comes as gun violence rises in Tucson and across the country.

Some gun stores in Tucson are worried that this will impact business down the line.

"It would actually mean a large decrease in business sales," John Petrush, Owner of John's Guns and Ammo, said.

However, until federal gun laws change, the current gun laws will remain in place in Tucson.