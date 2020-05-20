Menu

Tucson City Council approves funding city-wide COVID-19 tests, transportation improvements

Vice-Mayor, Paul Cunningham, says city-wide testing could begin by June 1st
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 19, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Service to Sun-Tran routes in South Tucson, Marana and areas around Pima County were extended another year, into 2021, by Tucson's City Council.

The Council also voted to apply for a $327,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

According to the city, that money would be used for a public awareness campaign.

In the past the city used campaigns to bring light to human trafficking and the safety of public transit operators.

For cyclists, the Council approved $1 million dollars for the Bike Boulevard, that money will pay for improvements to seven routes around Tucson.

In the fight against COVID-19, the city approved a program that will test thousands of people.

Vice Mayor, Paul Cunningham told KGUN9, the goal is to test 1,000 people a day, for two months.

Those tests would be in coordination with the UArizona and Pima County and according to Cunningham, testing could begin as soon as June 1.

That program was approved on Tuesday with funds from the stimulus 'CARES Act' at a price tag between $3 and $4 million dollars.

