Tucson Chinese Baptist Church responds to an increase in attacks on Asian Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Chinese Baptist Church is sharing a message of unity after attacks on Asian Americans in the United States.

"Asian American communities are connected around the world and many of my church members are hurting with those that are hurting with those in other places," Pastor Jason Ingle said.

Ingle said that the members of his parish don't experience Asian discrimination often in Tucson, but it does happen.

"Sometimes it's as simple as people asking where are you really from," Ingle said. "The weight behind that seems to indicate well you're not from here."

Ingle wants people to come together.

"The hope that I have is for us is that we'll move beyond the color of skin and we'll move the country of origin and that we will look forward to how we can live together," Ingle said.