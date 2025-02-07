Tucson Chiefs and Eagles fans coming together on Super Bowl Sunday

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Super Bowl 59 is almost here. If you're looking to watch the game, both Chiefs and Eagles fans will be at Whiskey Roads on Sunday.

“You win humble, you lose humble. There’s no animosity." Fernando Gomez owns Whiskey Roads and is excited to host fans of both teams on Sunday. "If you lose, you lose. There’s only gonna be one winner.”

Jose Monreal founded the Chiefs Fans Kingdom in Tucson. "We like to support each other, our families, and our community, and our Chiefs.”

Fundraising is a big part of their fan group. Monreal said some members of the group went to Los Angeles in January to help those impacted by the wildfires.

Jose Monreal Money raised to help those impacted by wildfires in California

Eddy Paz is a big-time Eagles fan. "I'm excited because we get until the very last weekend to enjoy football," Paz explained, "and we have a strong team."

Paz is from Tucson, but has been a devoted Eagles fan ever since Randall Cunningham was the Eagles' quarterback in 1985.

The Eagles have one Super Bowl win from 2017. The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls: 1970, 2020, 2023, and 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history to try and win three straight Super Bowls.

Monreal said they are taking donations to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen. You can drop off donated items at Whiskey Roads.