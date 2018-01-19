Tucson chemistry teacher granted $25,000 for being an innovator in the classroom

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
6:28 PM, Jan 18, 2018

A Sunnyside Unified School District chemistry teacher now has $25,000 to help his students learn more about science.

Jonathan Cadena, who teaches at Desert View High School, was surprised with the Milken Educator Award today.

The award recognizes teachers who are innovators in the classroom. Cadena says he is always trying to get students excited about science.

Nearly $1 million has been awarded to Arizona teachers since the Milken Education Awards program began in the state 20 years ago.

